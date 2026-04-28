Have These "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toys Your Way at Burger King

Plus, we also spotted some fun Mandalorian and Grogu crown hats.

Tying in with the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, special toys have arrived at Burger King alongside some Star Wars-themed menu items.

What's Happening:

Last week, we learned that Burger King would be introducing a new tie-in menu for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

While the menu officially debuts at Burger King locations nationwide on May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day, some elements are already available in stores.

During a visit, we spotted these delightful Mandalorian and Grogu crown hats.

We're also getting a first look at the kids meal toys that will be available, which feature characters such as: The Mandalorian Grogu Zeb Orrelios Stormtroopers The Razor Crest



About The Mandalorian and Grogu:

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun: