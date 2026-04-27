Explore the Galaxy with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Collection at Disney Store
In just a few weeks, Star Wars audiences will flock to theaters for the highly anticipated debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu. While we’re excited to see the story of these characters continue on the big screen, we’re more excited for new merchandise! Today at Disney Store, fans can shop a variety of products from apparel to accessories featuring the stars of the film.
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What’s Happening:
- As the countdown to Star Wars Day (May the 4th) continues, Disney Store is also getting ready for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22nd) by introducing new merchandise for fans of all ages.
- The Mandalorian, whose name is Din Djarin, is featured throughout the collection, but the character fans are most excited for is Grogu, an alien creature from the same species as Yoda. Both can be found on items like:
- Shirts
- Bags
- Plush
- MagicBand+
- And More
- The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$69.99.
Grogu Crossbody Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
The Mandalorian Tote Bag – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mandalorian Vibroblade Gauntlet and Shield Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Remote Control Speeder Bike – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Squishmallows Plush Set – Star Wars – Exclusive | Disney Store
Anzellan Droidsmiths Magnetic Shoulder Plush – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Grogu Magnetic Shoulder Plush with Sound – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Grogu Costume for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu 33 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars | Disney Store
Grogu MagicBand+ – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!