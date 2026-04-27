Explore the Galaxy with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Collection at Disney Store

If you love these two characters, you're going to love the movie tie-in merchandise!

In just a few weeks, Star Wars audiences will flock to theaters for the highly anticipated debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu. While we’re excited to see the story of these characters continue on the big screen, we’re more excited for new merchandise! Today at Disney Store, fans can shop a variety of products from apparel to accessories featuring the stars of the film.

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What’s Happening:

As the countdown to Star Wars Day (May the 4th) continues, Disney Store is also getting ready for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22nd) by introducing new merchandise for fans of all ages.

The Mandalorian, whose name is Din Djarin, is featured throughout the collection, but the character fans are most excited for is Grogu, an alien creature from the same species as Yoda. Both can be found on items like: Shirts Bags Plush MagicBand+ And More

The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$69.99.

Grogu Crossbody Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

The Mandalorian Tote Bag – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mandalorian Vibroblade Gauntlet and Shield Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Remote Control Speeder Bike – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Squishmallows Plush Set – Star Wars – Exclusive | Disney Store

Anzellan Droidsmiths Magnetic Shoulder Plush – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Grogu Magnetic Shoulder Plush with Sound – 5'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Grogu Costume for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu 33 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars | Disney Store

Grogu MagicBand+ – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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