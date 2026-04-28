Vera Bradley Announces Star Wars Grogu Medallion Collection

The new collaboration brings Grogu-themed totes, backpacks, and travel bags inspired by Star Wars to everyday style.

A galaxy far, far away is colliding with cozy everyday style, and this time it’s arriving in tote bag form, and just about every other size bag you could carry.

What’s Happening:

Vera Bradley is preparing to launch a new collaboration that blends pop culture charm with its signature patterned lifestyle accessories.

Announced via Instagram, the brand confirmed that its upcoming Star Wars Grogu Medallion collection will officially drop on Thursday, April 30, bringing one of the most beloved characters into a full lineup of functional fashion pieces.

The preview imagery hints at a playful and highly collectible assortment centered around Grogu, the fan-favorite character from The Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe.

Known for his wide-eyed curiosity and undeniable cuteness, Grogu appears throughout the collection alongside one of his most recognizable snack obsessions: macaron-shaped treats. The pairing leans fully into the character’s softer, whimsical side, making the line feel both nostalgic and playful for fans of The Mandalorian and the broader Star Wars franchise.

The collection spans a wide range of everyday accessories designed for travel, organization, and on-the-go styling. Early previews suggest that shoppers can expect functional tote bags, spacious weekender bags, compact makeup bags, and backpacks, all built with Vera Bradley’s signature focus on color, pattern, and practicality.

What stands out about this launch is how it balances fandom with function. Rather than leaning into costume-like novelty, the designs seem to integrate Grogu in a way that fits seamlessly into everyday use. That makes the collection appealing not just to Star Wars collectors, but also to shoppers looking for travel-friendly bags with a playful edge.

Timed for a late April release, the drop also taps into the early summer travel season, when weekender bags and backpacks naturally become wardrobe staples.

As anticipation builds ahead of April 30, fans of both Vera Bradley and Star Wars are likely watching closely, especially for full product reveals, pricing details, and potential sell-out items once the collection goes live.

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