The Mandalorian and Grogu Rings and Apple Watch Band Available

This is the Way to decorate your fingers.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu almost here, you'll want to have your finest Star Wars wear at the ready, and you can add to that with a group of rings -- and an Apple Watch band -- available via Enso Rings.

What's Happening:

  • All the items are available at EnsoRings.com, including four different ring choices and one Apple Watch band. The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, has to settle for just one ring amongst the batch representing him, featuring a phrase he's known for, since the rest of the rings are all about that cute little green guy.

Selections Include:

  • Grogu Star Wars Ring

  • Grogu Bound By Steel Star Wars Ring

  • Grogu's Holiday Star Wars Ring

  • This is the Way Star Wars Ring

  • Star Wars Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band

  • The rings are made from medical grade silicon and feature a width of 7.90mm and thickness of 2.18mm.
  • The rings all retail for $44.99 each though at the time of publish all are on sale for $33.74.
  • The Apple Watch band retails for $34.99 but is currently on sale for $26.24.

About The Mandalorian and Grogu:

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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