The Mandalorian and Grogu Rings and Apple Watch Band Available

This is the Way to decorate your fingers.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu almost here, you'll want to have your finest Star Wars wear at the ready, and you can add to that with a group of rings -- and an Apple Watch band -- available via Enso Rings.

What's Happening:

All the items are available at EnsoRings.com, including four different ring choices and one Apple Watch band. The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, has to settle for just one ring amongst the batch representing him, featuring a phrase he's known for, since the rest of the rings are all about that cute little green guy.

Selections Include:

Grogu Star Wars Ring

Grogu Bound By Steel Star Wars Ring

Grogu's Holiday Star Wars Ring

This is the Way Star Wars Ring

Star Wars Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band

The rings are made from medical grade silicon and feature a width of 7.90mm and thickness of 2.18mm.

The rings all retail for $44.99 each though at the time of publish all are on sale for $33.74.

The Apple Watch band retails for $34.99 but is currently on sale for $26.24.

About The Mandalorian and Grogu:

The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

You can read about Pascal and Favreau's recent appearance at CCXP Mexico and check out the collection of new merch for the film available at the Disney Store.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.