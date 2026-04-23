Grogu-Inspired Nilla Nummies Bring a Taste of Star Wars to Fans Ahead of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Film Release

There are movie tie-ins, and then there are snacks that feel like they’ve jumped straight out of the screen. Just in time for one of the year’s most anticipated releases, Nilla Wafers is turning a fan-favorite moment from The Mandalorian into something you can actually eat, with a new limited-edition treat inspired by everyone’s favorite Force-sensitive snack enthusiast.

What’s Happening:

Timed to celebrate the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the brand has teamed up with Lucasfilm to introduce Grogu Nilla Nummies, a galactic reimagining of the classic vanilla wafer that leans into one of the most beloved quirks of Grogu: his love of snacks.

For fans of the galaxy far, far away, Grogu’s snack habits have become something of a cultural phenomenon. From viral memes to unforgettable on-screen moments, his fascination with cookies has helped define his character just as much as his mysterious powers. Now, that charm is being brought into the real world with a product that blends nostalgia and fandom into one bite-sized experience.

Grogu Nilla Nummies keep the signature sweet vanilla flavor and crisp texture that made the original Nilla Wafers a household staple, but package it in a way that feels fresh and collectible.

Available in 11-ounce packs, the cookies are designed to appeal to both fans of the brand and newer audiences drawn in by the Star Wars connection.

The rollout is strategically timed ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 22, with early availability beginning April 22 at Walmart before expanding nationwide on April 27.

The collaboration doesn’t stop at store shelves either, fans attending the film’s premiere will even get a chance to sample the cookies from a themed cart.

Adding another layer to the promotion, the brand is also offering a limited-time incentive: fans who purchase two qualifying packs can receive a $5 Fandango credit toward a ticket for The Mandalorian and Grogu. A clear effort to connect the excitement of the theater-going experience with an everyday treat, reinforcing how deeply these characters have become rooted in pop culture.

This collaboration highlights a growing trend in entertainment marketing, where brands aren’t just promoting films, they’re extending the story into tangible, shareable moments. In this case, it’s a simple cookie doing a lot of heavy lifting, acting as both a nostalgic snack and a playful nod to one of Star Wars’ most endearing characters.

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