Grogu-Inspired Nilla Nummies Bring a Taste of Star Wars to Fans Ahead of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Film Release
Nilla Wafers teams with Lucasfilm to turn Grogu’s iconic snack obsession into a limited-edition cookie experience.
There are movie tie-ins, and then there are snacks that feel like they’ve jumped straight out of the screen. Just in time for one of the year’s most anticipated releases, Nilla Wafers is turning a fan-favorite moment from The Mandalorian into something you can actually eat, with a new limited-edition treat inspired by everyone’s favorite Force-sensitive snack enthusiast.
What’s Happening:
- Timed to celebrate the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the brand has teamed up with Lucasfilm to introduce Grogu Nilla Nummies, a galactic reimagining of the classic vanilla wafer that leans into one of the most beloved quirks of Grogu: his love of snacks.
- For fans of the galaxy far, far away, Grogu’s snack habits have become something of a cultural phenomenon. From viral memes to unforgettable on-screen moments, his fascination with cookies has helped define his character just as much as his mysterious powers. Now, that charm is being brought into the real world with a product that blends nostalgia and fandom into one bite-sized experience.
- Grogu Nilla Nummies keep the signature sweet vanilla flavor and crisp texture that made the original Nilla Wafers a household staple, but package it in a way that feels fresh and collectible.
- Available in 11-ounce packs, the cookies are designed to appeal to both fans of the brand and newer audiences drawn in by the Star Wars connection.
- The rollout is strategically timed ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 22, with early availability beginning April 22 at Walmart before expanding nationwide on April 27.
- The collaboration doesn’t stop at store shelves either, fans attending the film’s premiere will even get a chance to sample the cookies from a themed cart.
- Adding another layer to the promotion, the brand is also offering a limited-time incentive: fans who purchase two qualifying packs can receive a $5 Fandango credit toward a ticket for The Mandalorian and Grogu. A clear effort to connect the excitement of the theater-going experience with an everyday treat, reinforcing how deeply these characters have become rooted in pop culture.
- This collaboration highlights a growing trend in entertainment marketing, where brands aren’t just promoting films, they’re extending the story into tangible, shareable moments. In this case, it’s a simple cookie doing a lot of heavy lifting, acting as both a nostalgic snack and a playful nod to one of Star Wars’ most endearing characters.
More The Mandalorian and Grogu News:
- Poster Revealed Ahead of New Mandalorian and Grogu Mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- 25 Minutes of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Will be Shown Early at a Free IMAX Fan Event on May the 4th
- The Mandalorian and Grogu and The Whopper: New Star Wars Movie Gets Burger King Tie-In
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