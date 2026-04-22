25 Minutes of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Will be Shown Early at a Free IMAX Fan Event on May the 4th
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Among the festivities planned for May the 4th this year will be a special fan event for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at select IMAX theaters.
What's Happening:
- With May the 4th always a big day for Star Wars fans -- May the 4th Be With You! -- a "special look fan event" has been announced for The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- This will not be early screenings of the full movie, which opens later in the month on May 22, but it is a free event that will feature more than 25 minutes of exclusive, never never-before-seen footage from the film.
- There will also be special fan giveaways, with Fandango revealing attendees will receive a limited-edition mini poster.
- The event will begin promptly at 7:00 PM and there will be pre-show content - so have your snacks already!
- You can find the participating IMAX theater closest to you and sign up to attend at Fandango now.
- The first 18 minutes of The Mandalorian and Grogu was shown at CinemaCon last week and you can read Alex Reif's description of that footage in his full Disney Recap from CinemaCon 2026.
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