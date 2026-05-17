Pedro Pascal Dresses as The Mandalorian at Disneyland to Give Star Wars Fans the Surprise of a Lifetime

This is a moment these fans will surely never forget!

Some Star Wars fans got the surprise of a lifetime at Disneyland, when a visit from The Mandalorian aboard the Millennium Falcon turned out to be none other than Pedro Pascal himself!

What's Happening:

A magical moment occurred at Disneyland recently when a group of Star Wars fans were invited aboard the Millennium Falcon to meet with The Mandalorian. But little did they know that behind the mask was the man himself, Pedro Pascal!

The excitement was immediate when Pascal removed his helmet, saying that everyone "has to die because they've seen my face" – a reference to the fact that Mandalorians are not supposed to remove their helmets.

This moment comes as promotion for not just the imminent release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, but also for a new mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring the duo – both of which debut this Friday, May 22.

The film's director, Jon Favreau, star Sigourney Weaver and Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni were also in attendance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in promotion of the film – posing for a photo with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

On May 22, new mission featuring the duo will debut aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.

guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy. In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.

The pre-show to the attraction has already seen some minor updates to reflect the new storyline.

Grogu will feature in a new post-show to "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, May 22. Ahead of the film's release, see what our Star Wars expert is hoping for.

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