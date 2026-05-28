Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Appointed to Paley Center for Media's Board of Trustees
He joins a group that also includes ESPN's Jimmy Pitaro, WB's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, among others.
Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro has been appointed to the Paley Center for Media's board of trustees.
What's Happening:
- The new CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D'Amaro, is among the new executives that have joined the Paley Center for Media's board of trustees.
- He, along with Sony president/CEO Hiroki Totoki and Liberty Media president/CEO Derek Chang, were announced as the new appointees on Thursday morning by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., chairman of the The Paley Center for Media and Paley president/CEO Maureen J. Reidy.
- The Board of Trustees of The Paley Center for Media functions much like any other governing board of a nonprofit museum or institution. Their main responsibilities are to help guide the organization’s mission, strategy, fundraising, and public programs.
- According to the Paley Center itself, the board “offers guidance in support of the organization’s mission”, provides “critical input on strategy and operations”, helps shape public programs, exhibits, educational workshops, and industry events and supports the Center's role in discussions about the evolving media landscape.
What They're Saying:
- Frank A. Bennack, Jr.: “The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors has long brought together some of the most influential leaders across media, business, technology, gaming, and entertainment. The addition of these new members reflects the continued evolution of our Boards and strengthens the Paley Center’s ability to engage with the industries shaping the future of media.”
- Josh D'Amaro: “For 50 years, the Paley Center has celebrated the stories, voices, and innovations that have shaped the media landscape, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside this extraordinary group of leaders to help carry that legacy forward. At Disney, we have always believed in the power of storytelling to connect people across generations, and that mission is deeply aligned with everything the Paley Center stands for.”
The Center:
- The Paley Center for Media is a cultural and educational institution in New York City, dedicated to the discussion and preservation of TV, Radio, and emerging media, serving as both a public archive and a forum exploring the impact of media on our society and culture.
- Originally established as The Museum of Broadcasting, the center was created to collect, preserve, and make available significant programs from TV and Radio history. It later broadened its mission to include all forms of electronic media. The Paley Center offers public screenings, exhibits, and panels that celebrate media, especially with their annual event - PaleyFest - which highlights major TV shows and features appearances by casts, creators, and more.
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