Disney+ to Exclusively Stream the 2026 Banana Bowl as Savannah Bananas Partnership Expands

The high-energy Banana Ball championship heads to Disney+ this October as Disney deepens its collaboration with the Savannah Bananas.

Disney is doubling down on one of the most entertaining crossover sensations in sports, and it’s about to culminate in a championship event unlike anything else on the calendar.

What’s Happening:

In a move that further cements the growing relationship between sports and spectacle, Disney has announced that Disney+ will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the Banana Bowl this October.

The championship event for the wildly popular Banana Ball league, led by the electrifying Savannah Bananas, is set to bring its signature mix of baseball, choreography, comedy, and fan-first entertainment to a global streaming audience.

The Banana Bowl will stream live and feature the league’s top teams battling it out for the title, but as fans have come to expect, this isn’t just about the scoreline. The event promises one of the biggest performances in Banana Ball history, combining all six teams in a spectacle that blends athletic competition with theatrical flair from first pitch to final out.

This latest announcement is just one piece of a rapidly expanding partnership between Disney and the Savannah Bananas, one that has been steadily redefining how audiences engage with sports content.

The Bananas’ reach has already extended across multiple Disney platforms. A 25-game package is currently airing across ESPN networks and streaming on Disney+, giving fans consistent access to the team’s high-energy games.

That partnership has helped introduce Banana Ball to a broader audience, many of whom are discovering the sport’s unique rules and entertainment-driven format for the first time.

The crossover appeal doesn’t stop there. Star player Jackson Olson is set to bring Banana Ball’s charisma to the ballroom as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, further blending sports culture with mainstream entertainment.

Beyond the screen, the collaboration has also taken over real-world destinations. Earlier this year, the Savannah Bananas brought their signature energy to Disneyland Resort during Savannah Bananas Day, creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of theme park magic and baseball theatrics.

The momentum continues later this year at Walt Disney World Resort, where Banana Ball will headline games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as part of a larger fan celebration.

Even ESPN’s home base is getting in on the action, with a special summer showcase planned near headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut.

At its core, this collaboration reflects a broader shift in how sports are packaged and consumed. Banana Ball thrives on personality, fan interaction, and unpredictability, qualities that align naturally with Disney’s storytelling-first approach.

By bringing the Banana Bowl exclusively to Disney+, the company is positioning the event not just as a game, but as a must-watch entertainment moment.

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