Photos / Video: The Savannah Bananas Return to the Disneyland Resort for Special Appearances Across Both Parks

The fun of the Banana Ball has returned to the Disneyland Resort for a special one-day-only event.

Savannah Bananas Day returned to Disneyland for its second annual event, where the popular exhibition barnstorming baseball team took over the park for an exciting dance performance and cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. And this year, they also made an appearance over at Disney California Adventure!

For those unaware, the Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball. If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.

Savannah Bananas Castle Dance

The festivities kicked off with the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The moment also featured a few words from Jesse Cole, the creator of Banana Ball, who showed up in his trademark yellow suit alongside Mickey and friends.

They were accompanied by rival team the Indianapolis Clowns, who also put on a performance.

Watch the Savannah Bananas Performance at Sleeping Beauty Castle:

After the performance, many of the Savannah Bananas team members came up to the crowd to offer up autographs and photo opportunities, much to the delight of many Banana Ball fans.

We also had the chance to talk with two members of the Savannah Bananas – Kelsie Whitmore and Kyle Luigs.

Stay tuned to this post for more of the Savannah Banana's appearances throughout the day at the Disneyland Resort!

