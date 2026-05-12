Unlock Vision's Past: Marvel Sets October Release Date for "VisionQuest" Series

Coming this October to Disney+, "VisionQuest" explores Vision's journey post-resurrection, wrapping up the saga that started with "WandaVision"

Vision is returning to the small screen with Marvel Television's VisionQuest – which we just got the release date for.

What's Happening:

Revealed during Disney’s 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City, Marvel's latest series VisionQuest will debut October 14, 2026, on Disney+.

The WandaVision spinoff, led by Paul Bettany, will explore what happens after Vision’s resurrection in Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision, following his search to regain both his memory and humanity.

James Spader will also reprise his role as Ultron in the series for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

The cast also includes Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, James D’Arcy, Orla Brady, Emily Hampshire, and Ruaridh Mollica.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) serves as showrunner for VisionQuest, which will mark the final installment in the trilogy that began with 2021’s WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along.

Back when the show was first announced, our own Marvel expert Mack did a deep dive into everything we know about VisionQuest so far.

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