Unlock Vision's Past: Marvel Sets October Release Date for "VisionQuest" Series
Coming this October to Disney+, "VisionQuest" explores Vision's journey post-resurrection, wrapping up the saga that started with "WandaVision"
Vision is returning to the small screen with Marvel Television's VisionQuest – which we just got the release date for.
What's Happening:
- Revealed during Disney’s 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City, Marvel's latest series VisionQuest will debut October 14, 2026, on Disney+.
- The WandaVision spinoff, led by Paul Bettany, will explore what happens after Vision’s resurrection in Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision, following his search to regain both his memory and humanity.
- James Spader will also reprise his role as Ultron in the series for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.
- The cast also includes Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, James D’Arcy, Orla Brady, Emily Hampshire, and Ruaridh Mollica.
- Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) serves as showrunner for VisionQuest, which will mark the final installment in the trilogy that began with 2021’s WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along.
- Back when the show was first announced, our own Marvel expert Mack did a deep dive into everything we know about VisionQuest so far.
More Disney TV News:
- Conan O'Brien is once again returning to the Dolby Theater for the third year in a row to host the 99th Oscars on ABC.
- We finally know the release window for when Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka will finally hit Disney+.
- Nearly a month after the series debuts, the new show Dragon Striker will have a presence at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
- ABC has shared their Fall 2026 schedule, with a number of returning favorites, one new show, and a couple of popular shows missing.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now