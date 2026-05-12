Third Time's the Charm: Conan O’Brien Returning to Host the 99th Oscars in 2027

After two popular stints hosting the ceremony, the beloved comedian is coming back for a third go.

Conan O'Brien is once again returning to the Dolby Theater for the third year in a row to host the 99th Oscars on ABC.

What's Happening:

Known for his late-night talk shows, beloved comedian Conan O’Brien will be returning to host the Academy Awards for a third time for the 99th ceremony in 2027.

Deadline reported the news, noting that despite a ratings dip this year, O’Brien has been praised for his performance on both occasions times, so ABC executives were keen on getting him back.

Coming back for a third stint could play pretty well into how O'Brien signed off from the last ceremony, appointing himself "Oscars host for life" in a One Battle After Another inspired sketch.

Prior to his more than two-decade-long hosting career, O’Brien served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. O’Brien currently hosts the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and recently starred in the 2024 travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go. He has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.

Alongside O’Brien, the 99th Oscars will also see the return of event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, as well as Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney as producers, with Sweeney also serving as a writer.

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 14, 2027 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

What They're Saying:

Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group: “Conan has created remarkable energy around The Oscars. His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

“Conan has created remarkable energy around The Oscars. His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.” Bill Kramer, Academy CEO and Lynette Howell Taylor, Academy President: “We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars. They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

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