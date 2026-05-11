Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and More Join "The X-Files" Reboot Pilot in Guest Roles

In total, eight actors have joined the guest cast line-up for Ryan Coogler's reboot of "The X-Files"

Hulu's upcoming reboot of The X-Files from Ryan Coogler has brought in eight guest roles, chief among them Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the reboot pilot for The X-Files has cast eight guest roles, including: Amy Madigan (Weapons) Steve Buscemi (Wild Horse Nine) Ben Foster (Christy) Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs, Echo) Lochlyn Munro (Scary Movie) Tantoo Cardinal (Echo) Joel D. Montgrand (True Detective: Night Country) Sofia Grace Clifton (The Muppets Mayhem)

The group joins previously cast leads Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler, who play two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents. They form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.

The original show, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002, with two seasons following in 2016 and 2018, as well as two feature films in 1998 and 2008.

Ryan Coogler will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot. Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander) serves as showrunner and executive producer, while original series creator Chris Carter is attached as an executive producer.

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