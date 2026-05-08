Brothers in Harmony: Disney to Debut New Documentary on British Band Oasis
The currently untitled film will follow the brothers on their 2025 reunion tour.
Disney, alongside magna studios and Sony Music Vision, have announced a new documentary following legendary British band, Oasis.
What's Happening:
- An untitled Oasis documentary film is in the works from BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows.
- The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom.
- The feature documentary follows Oasis and the band’s highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.
- The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025.
- Viewers can expect rehearsal footage, backstage moments and onstage access, along with the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 25 years.
- The documentary also explores the cultural and emotional impact of Oasis’ music on fans and generations around the world throughout the sold-out global tour.
- Featuring never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, the film is a Magna Studios production presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK.
- Producers on the project include Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley, while executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis and Tim O’Shea.
- The creative technical team includes Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers, alongside cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos.
- The documentary will debut in select IMAX theaters and cinemas worldwide beginning September 11 as an exclusive theatrical engagement presented by Disney+.
- Following its theatrical run, the film will stream internationally on Disney+ and on Hulu in the United States later this year.
- Additional details, including cinema listings, are expected to be announced soon.
What They're Saying:
- Steven Knight: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”
- Eric Schrier, President of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media: “Opportunities like this are incredibly rare. The film is an intimate story of reconciliation, the power of music, and Oasis, one of the most successful and influential acts of all time. It’s a privilege to bring this extraordinary film to the big screen and to Disney+ subscribers around the world.”
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