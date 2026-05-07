Lawsuit on Pandora: Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Sues James Cameron and Disney Over "Avatar" Character
Kilcher is suing for financial damages, profit recovery, injunctive relief and a public corrective disclosure.
Actress Q'orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit against James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company, alleging her likeness was used without consent to help create the character Neytiri in Avatar.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company are being sued over allegations of unauthorized use of actress Q'orianka Kilcher’s likeness in Avatar.
- The lawsuit claims Cameron used Kilcher’s facial features from a published photo after seeing her portray Pocahontas in The New World.
- According to the complaint, Kilcher’s likeness was used as the foundation for the character Neytiri without her consent.
- The filing states, “Plaintiff never consented to Defendants’ use of her likeness, either in Avatar or in any related product or promotion.”
- The lawsuit also names Lightstorm Entertainment and several visual effects companies.
- The complaint alleges Kilcher’s facial features were transformed into digital models, production sketches and merchandise used throughout the Avatar franchise.
- Attorney Arnold P. Peter said, “What Cameron did was not inspiration, it was extraction.”
- Peter also stated, “He took the unique biometric facial features of a 14-year-old Indigenous girl, ran them through an industrial production process, and generated billions of dollars in profit without ever once asking her permission.”
- The lawsuit says Cameron later gave Kilcher a sketch of Neytiri with a handwritten note reading, “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”
- Kilcher said, “I never imagined that someone I trusted would systematically use my face as part of an elaborate design process and integrate it into a production pipeline without my knowledge or consent.”
- She added, “That crosses a major line. This act is deeply wrong.”
- The filing claims Kilcher discovered the alleged extent of the likeness use after a video interview with Cameron circulated online.
- In the interview, Cameron reportedly said, “The actual source for this was a photo in the L.A. Times, a young actress named Q’orianka Kilcher.”
- The complaint also alleges violations of California’s deepfake pornography law.
- Kilcher said, “It is deeply disturbing to learn that my face, as a 14-year-old girl, was taken and used without my knowledge or consent.”
- Co-counsel Asher Hoffman said, “The complaint describes a deliberate analog-to-digital creative process that misappropriated Ms. Kilcher’s identity.”
- The lawsuit seeks financial damages, profit recovery, injunctive relief and a public corrective disclosure.
- Avatar has earned more than $2.92 billion worldwide and remains one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.
- If James Cameron did use Kilcher’s likeness to the extent in which the suit claims, she should absolutely be compensated for that.
- Looking at one of the original sketches for the film, which we have thanks to NBC News, the drawing does bear a striking resemblance to Kilcher.
- However, in the final film, Neytiri, thanks to motion capture, is absolutely modeled around actress Zoe Saldana.
- The interview in which the suit refers to discusses early stage concept sketches for the film, which includes manta ray-inspired banshees and other concepts that didn’t quite make it to the final cut.
- Ironically, Cameron also speaks about other lawsuits that arrived around Avatar’s success.
- At about 14:45, Cameron acknowledges that early designs were partially based off of her face, but that it was a reference point to help guide the creative team in the direction Cameron wanted the Navi to take.
- It will be interesting to see if the suit finds legs, as the first Avatar movie came out over 16 years ago, leaving a lot of questions as to how much of this suit was based on the opportunity this interview gave Kilcher to sue.
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