Lawsuit on Pandora: Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Sues James Cameron and Disney Over "Avatar" Character

Kilcher is suing for financial damages, profit recovery, injunctive relief and a public corrective disclosure.

Actress Q'orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit against James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company, alleging her likeness was used without consent to help create the character Neytiri in Avatar.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company are being sued over allegations of unauthorized use of actress Q'orianka Kilcher’s likeness in Avatar.

The lawsuit claims Cameron used Kilcher’s facial features from a published photo after seeing her portray Pocahontas in The New World.

According to the complaint, Kilcher’s likeness was used as the foundation for the character Neytiri without her consent.

The filing states, “Plaintiff never consented to Defendants’ use of her likeness, either in Avatar or in any related product or promotion.”

The lawsuit also names Lightstorm Entertainment and several visual effects companies.

The complaint alleges Kilcher’s facial features were transformed into digital models, production sketches and merchandise used throughout the Avatar franchise.

Attorney Arnold P. Peter said, “What Cameron did was not inspiration, it was extraction.”

Peter also stated, “He took the unique biometric facial features of a 14-year-old Indigenous girl, ran them through an industrial production process, and generated billions of dollars in profit without ever once asking her permission.”

The lawsuit says Cameron later gave Kilcher a sketch of Neytiri with a handwritten note reading, “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”

Kilcher said, “I never imagined that someone I trusted would systematically use my face as part of an elaborate design process and integrate it into a production pipeline without my knowledge or consent.”

She added, “That crosses a major line. This act is deeply wrong.”

The filing claims Kilcher discovered the alleged extent of the likeness use after a video interview with Cameron circulated online.

In the interview, Cameron reportedly said, “The actual source for this was a photo in the L.A. Times, a young actress named Q’orianka Kilcher.”

The complaint also alleges violations of California’s deepfake pornography law.

Kilcher said, “It is deeply disturbing to learn that my face, as a 14-year-old girl, was taken and used without my knowledge or consent.”

Co-counsel Asher Hoffman said, “The complaint describes a deliberate analog-to-digital creative process that misappropriated Ms. Kilcher’s identity.”

The lawsuit seeks financial damages, profit recovery, injunctive relief and a public corrective disclosure.

Avatar has earned more than $2.92 billion worldwide and remains one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.

If James Cameron did use Kilcher’s likeness to the extent in which the suit claims, she should absolutely be compensated for that.

Looking at one of the original sketches for the film, which we have thanks to NBC News, the drawing does bear a striking resemblance to Kilcher.

However, in the final film, Neytiri, thanks to motion capture, is absolutely modeled around actress Zoe Saldana.

The interview in which the suit refers to discusses early stage concept sketches for the film, which includes manta ray-inspired banshees and other concepts that didn’t quite make it to the final cut.

Ironically, Cameron also speaks about other lawsuits that arrived around Avatar’s success.

At about 14:45, Cameron acknowledges that early designs were partially based off of her face, but that it was a reference point to help guide the creative team in the direction Cameron wanted the Navi to take.

It will be interesting to see if the suit finds legs, as the first Avatar movie came out over 16 years ago, leaving a lot of questions as to how much of this suit was based on the opportunity this interview gave Kilcher to sue.

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