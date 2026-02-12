Experience Pandora's Conflicts in Maestro Media’s New Card Game – "Avatar: Pandora's Power"
RDA vs. Na’vi: Choose Your Side in the Battle for Pandora!
Maestro Media has announced a new two-player card game inspired by the world of Pandora – Avatar: Pandora’s Power.
What's Happening:
- Maestro Media and Disney have partnered together for a new two-player asymmetric lane-battling card game – their latest game in line of recent heavy hitters.
- In this head-to-head conflict, players command either the RDA or one of the Na’vi factions as they battle for control of Pandora’s iconic locations and race to 30 points to decide the moon’s fate.
- Avatar: Pandora’s Power casts one player as the RDA, seeking to control Pandora through focused strikes at key locations and the extraction of the planet’s resources. The opposing player leads one of the Na’vi factions, spreading their influence across the land to defend their home.
- The Omatikaya clan can commune with nature, drawing from any deck and calling new Animal allies into play when their Heroes appear, adding additional tactical depth.
- Here's a rundown of some of the features of Avatar: Pandora's Power:
- Designed for 2 players
- Plays in approximately 20-45 minutes
- Recommended for ages 12 and up
- The game includes 170 Faction Cards, 18 Location Cards, 12 Injury Tokens, 4 Score
- Markers, 2 Reference Cards, and 1 Scoreboard
- More information, including a release date, will be unveiled in due course.
- In the meantime, why not try out another Disney card game from Maestro Media? Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown!
What They're Saying:
- Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media: “Avatar has always been about conflict shaped by values, not just power. With Avatar: Pandora’s Power, we wanted players to feel that contrast in every decision. The RDA and the Na’vi do not play the same game, and they should not. One side is focused, aggressive, and extractive. The other is adaptive, interconnected, and rooted in the land. The asymmetry is the experience. Every match becomes a tense, strategic story about control, resistance, and what it means to fight for a world worth protecting.”
