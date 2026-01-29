The Disney Afternoon Collection Brings Classic Games to Nintendo Switch This February

Eight retro adventures, including DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, and Goof Troop, return with modern features and nostalgic extras.

Grab your pogo cane, fire up the Sea Duck, and get ready to flap into the night. A beloved era of Disney gaming is making its triumphant return.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans and retro gamers alike have reason to celebrate as The Disney Afternoon Collection officially heads to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 26 via digital download, with physical editions arriving later.

Packed with unforgettable characters, side-scrolling adventures, and pixel-perfect nostalgia, the collection revives a golden age of video games inspired by the iconic 1990s Disney Afternoon television lineup.

Originally released by Capcom and later curated for modern audiences by Digital Eclipse, the collection has previously appeared on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Now, Nintendo players can experience eight standout titles that helped define Disney’s early gaming legacy, including two Super Nintendo classics making their debut in the compilation.

The collection features six Nintendo Entertainment System favorites: DuckTales (1989), DuckTales 2 (1993), Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers (1990), Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (1994), Darkwing Duck (1992), and TaleSpin (1991). Joining them exclusively on Switch and Switch 2 are Goof Troop (1993) and Bonkers (1994), expanding the lineup with even more animated charm.

Friendship takes center stage in Goof Troop, where Goofy and Max navigate Spoonerville Island to rescue Pete and PJ. Cooperative puzzles and action encourage teamwork, making it a standout for players looking to share the couch.

Meanwhile, the Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers games let players choose their favorite chipmunk duo to thwart Fat Cat’s schemes, blending platforming with cooperative fun that still holds up decades later.

Few mechanics are as memorable as Scrooge McDuck’s pogo-jump — and both DuckTales games bring it back in full force as players hunt for treasure across the globe. It’s equal parts platforming challenge and nostalgia trip.

In Bonkers, players step into the shoes of Bonkers D. Bobcat, solving crimes throughout Toontown while recovering legendary treasures. Expect colorful chaos, classic cartoon humor, and plenty of enemy encounters.

Looking for aerial thrills? TaleSpin lets players pilot Baloo’s plane through enemy-filled skies, upgrading along the way to survive increasingly difficult battles.

And for those who prefer a darker hero, Darkwing Duck delivers action-packed gameplay as the masked mallard faces off against infamous villains before an ultimate showdown with Steelbeak of F.O.W.L.

A custom music player highlights the unforgettable soundtracks, including the legendary “Moon Theme” from DuckTales, while the Gallery offers behind-the-scenes exhibitions showcasing original artwork, advertisements, and vintage packaging.

Modern features also help smooth the difficulty curve. The new Rewind function allows players to reverse mistakes instantly, making these classic challenges more accessible for newcomers without sacrificing their retro feel.

Competitive players can dive into Time Attack mode to speedrun NES titles and upload replays, while Boss Rush throws players into consecutive battles against each game’s biggest villains, perfect for those eager to test their skills.

Collectors won’t want to miss the physical edition, which will include a game cartridge, two sticker sheets, eight retro milk caps, and three collectible cards.

Digital pre-orders are available now ahead of the February 26 launch, while physical copies can also be reserved before shipping at a later date.

Whether you grew up glued to The Disney Afternoon or are discovering these adventures for the first time, the collection offers a vibrant bridge between generations of Disney fans. Gameplay, much like great storytelling, never goes out of style.