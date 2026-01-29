Building with "Bluey:" Minecraft to Debut New Bluey's House DLC Next Month

You won’t need a mod to enjoy some family friendly fun as Bluey is set to join the massively popular video game Minecraft.

What’s Happening:

I’ll tell you this for free, Bluey is headed to Minecraft in a new Downloadable Content (DLC) pack next month.

Inviting fans of the hit children’s series to build, play, and create with their favorite characters, the Bluey DLC: Bluey’s House will allow players to step into the world of the Heeler family.

Developed by Jigarbov productions in partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, players will be able to meet Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad while diving into some of the most memorable of the hit series.

@bluey Bluey is coming to Minecraft! Explore the Heeler House with Bluey and her family, search for hidden keys, play mini-games and unlock new areas as you progress. Bluey DLC: Bluey's House will be availale globally on Minecraft Marketplace from the 5th of Febuary ♬ original sound - Bluey

Additionally, players will be able to search for hidden keys throughout the Heeler family house, guided by Bluey and her family, to unlock new areas and activities.

This includes popular moments from the show like I-Spy, Hide and Seek, Ragdoll, and more!

Bluey’s House is set to release on the Minecraft Marketplace starting on February 5th.

Bluey at the Disney Parks:

For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are heading to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories.

At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!

These experiences are set to debut this Spring.

