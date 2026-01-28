Fourth "Bluey" Album Sure to Delight Kids, Parents, and Adults Without Kids when "Bluey: Up Here" Arrives in March
Parents (and even adults without kids), get ready for the release of a brand new album of Bluey music!
What’s Happening:
- Bluey’s fourth Album, Bluey: Up Here, is on approach, ready to arrive in March.
- The new album showcases 17 brand-new recordings created by composer Joff Bush and the Bluey Music team.
- Additionally, the album features performances by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Camerata – Queensland Chamber Orchestra, all conducted by Joseph Twist.
- The debut single ‘Bluey Theme Tune (Orchestral Version)’ is available to listen to now on various platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. The full album can also be pre-saved at these locations.
- Other tracks from the album include ‘Sleepytime’ and ‘The Sign’.
- This album will be available on all streaming services, CD’s and will also be available as a limited-edition black and blue splatter vinyl.
- Joff Bush has described the album as the team's most ambitious yet, with the orchestral music being so emotionally powerful, reflecting the theme “growing up” with Joff saying the songs highlight moments in the show where kids start to discover their independence.
- Bluey’s music has soared past one billion lifetime audio streams across all platforms. With previous album Bluey: Rug Island debuting at #1 in the Kid Album charts and Bluey: Dance Mode winning Best Children’s Album at the 2024 ARIA awards.
- The new album, Bluey: Up Here, will be available on March 27, 2026.
Tracklist:
- Bluey Theme Tune (Orchestral Version)
- Sleepytime
- Puppets
- Curry Quest
- Alongside
- Ice Cream (Waltz of the Flowers)
- Flat Pack
- Hotel
- Seesaw
- Pirates
- Stumpfest
- Tradies
- Relax
- Space
- Mount Mumanddad
- We’ll See
- Bluey Theme Song (The Sign Version)
Blue Muse:
- Joff Bush serves as the composer for the series, with the score recorded with live musicians.
- This actually gives the the score a rich and expressive feel, feeling more like classical music instead of a “Cartoon-y” wacky soundtrack.
- In fact, a number of episodes are actually built around classical pieces or styles, tying in perfectly with that episode’s story.
- For example, you can hear influences of Holst in big and dramatic moments, Mozart & Beethoven style phrasing in playful chaos, Bach counterpoints when too many things are happening at once, and more Debussy-esque notes for dreamy and emotional moments.
- Oftentimes this is a stylistic wink, but others might be a direct adaptation of a classical work, like “Ode to Joy” or “The Blue Danube.”
- On the new album, you’ll find “Sleepytime,” which is considered a standout episode musically, using Holst’s “Jupiter.”
- The music is another example of how the show appeals to those beyond the viewing demographic, with adults (with or without kids) tuning in and listening to the music and albums, and just enjoying the show on its own.
