Artist Signing and Promo Card Accompany the Release of 10th "Disney Lorcana" Set "Winterspell" at Disney Springs
Lorcana fans will want to make their way to Disney Springs later this week to pick up the latest set.
The latest Disney Lorcana set, Winterspell, will be available at World of Disney in Disney Springs later this week – alongside a special artist signing and promo card.
What’s Happening:
- One week ahead of its wide release, the tenth set of the hugely popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is set to make its debut early at Walt Disney World.
- Disney Lorcana: Winterspell will be released on Friday, February 13, at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
- Those who visit World of Disney will receive a free Goofy Magical Places promo card, while supplies last.
- From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Disney Lorcana artist Jenna Gray will be hosting a signing event at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories.
More on Winterspell:
- The next set in the popular trading card game focuses on a flurry of winter fun activity following the mystery and intrigue of Whispers in the Well.
- A frozen blast cast by an Elsa glimmer goes awry creating a flurry of snow and ice unlike anything the realm has seen before, including fan-favorite characters from Pocahontas, Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Darkwing Duck himself!
- Pre-orders are now open for Winterspell, which will be available at select game stores on February 13 followed by a wide release on February 20.
- Winterspell will be followed up by Wilds Unknown on May 15 and then Attack of the Vine! this summer.
Disney Lorcana at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- The biggest new addition to the popular EPCOT event this year is a quest featuring the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. Guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack.
- Throughout EPCOT, guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards that have been placed all around the park.
- Once you've completed your quest, you can head to the Illumineer's Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion to pick up your reward and trade with fellow Illumineers.
