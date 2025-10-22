Bring Home The Fun with "Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown" Card Game from Maestro Media

Summer fun is coming to your tabletop! Fans of all ages who have long enjoyed the inventive antics of Phineas and Ferb can now bring the excitement home with Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Summer Showdown, a fast-paced card game inspired by the hit animated series.

What’s Happening:

In Summer Showdown , players choose their favorite characters and compete to collect the most points over three action-packed rounds.

, players choose their favorite characters and compete to collect the most points over three action-packed rounds. Each round begins with an event card that affects gameplay, followed by nine turns made up of four simple steps: Select, Place Face-Down, Reveal, and Resolve.

Adding to the fun, each character has a unique, once-per-game ability that can shake up the competition and keep every round unpredictable.

The game releases on February 2, 2026, with pre-orders available now via Maestro Media

A limited number of copies will also be available for play and purchase at the SPIEL ESSEN board game fair, October 23–26, 2025, at Booth #3A.200.

What They’re Saying: