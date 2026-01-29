Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove" and "Cars"-Inspired Racing Environment Drive Into "Disney Speedstorm"
These additions come as the popular racing game is about to enter its 18th season.
A new locale and racer are speeding into Disney Speedstorm, a popular free-to-play kart racing game.
What's Happening:
- Suit up and hit the high-speed circuits as some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters in this exhilarating cross-platform arcade combat racing game.
- As we enter Season 17 of the popular game that launched in 2023, Racer Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove is storming onto the track with her wild alchemical experiments, ready to wreak havoc on anyone ahead of her.
- But... beware of the levers (Kronk)!
- Then, when Season 18 kicks off on February 12, you'll be able to join the Piston Cup and race through Radiator Springs in an all-new Cars-inspired racing environment.
- Disney Speedstorm shared a number of first look images of the new racing locale.
- For more on Disney Speedstorm, be sure to check out our review from the game's launch on mobile devices back in 2024.
More Disney Video Game News:
- The Disney Afternoon Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 in February with eight classic games, modern features, and collectible extras.
- You won’t need a mod to enjoy some family friendly fun as Bluey is set to join the massively popular video game Minecraft.