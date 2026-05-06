Matt Shakman to Direct New "Planet of the Apes" Film for 20th Century Studios

The new film will be written by franchise veteran Josh Friedman.
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Matt Shakman, director of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WandaVision, has been tapped to direct the next Planet of the Apes film from 20th Century Studios.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that director Matt Shakman and writer Josh Friedman (Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash) are taking on another high-profile IP, having been tapped to direct a new Planet of the Apes movie.
  • Shakman will also produce the film along with longtime Apes producers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.
  • Plot details are currently scarce, although we do know that the film will make a return to the planet where Apes are the superior species ruling all.
  • Deadline's sources say that this will not be a continuation of the most recent film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apesbut rather a new original story that Shakman and Friedman are developing. Friedman also penned that script along with Silver and Jaffa.
  • The Planet of the Apes franchise is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, having grossed more than $1.7 billion in worldwide box office.
  • Following on from the original film in 1968, there have been four theatrical sequels, a remake by Tim Burton, a reboot in 2011 followed by two sequels. And all of that is before 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Wes Ball and was well received by critics and audiences alike with the film bringing in $397 million at the global box-office.

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