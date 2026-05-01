"Andor" to Corona: Diego Luna Joins Cast of Live-Action "Tangled"

Luna joins Milo Manheim, Teagan Croft, and Kathryn Hahn in the remake.

Disney's live-action adaptation of Tangled’s cast has expanded, bringing in Andor’s Diego Luna to the Kingdom of Corona.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that Diego Luna has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Tangled after his role in Andor.

Based on Disney’s 2010 animated Tangled, the Andor star is set to join stars Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider respectively, and Kathryn Hahn who takes on the villain Mother Gothel.

Currently, no information has been revealed about who Luna will play.

There’s tons of potential in his casting, which could range from playing Rapunzel’s father, someone related to Flynn, a pub thug from the Snuggly Duckling, or someone completely new

The movie is being directed by Michael Gracey, with a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The original Tangled retold the Rapunzel fairy tale and became a major box office and cultural success.

It earned over $590 million worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for “I See the Light,” a masterpiece by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

No timeline for the film has been announced at this time, but with filming beginning this June in the UK and Spain, it is likely we are at least a year and a half to two years out from seeing the Kingdom of Corona come to life again on the big screen.

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