"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Soundtrack Drops Featuring Three New Songs From Lady Gaga

The sequel’s album includes original tracks from Lady Gaga and needle drop tracks from a star-studded lineup of artists.

The official soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has dropped on streaming platforms, offering a curated mix of original songs and standout tracks from today’s biggest artists.

What’s Happening:

Leading the charge is Lady Gaga, who contributes three brand-new songs to the film: “Shape Of A Woman,” “Runway,” and “Glamorous Life.”

Among them, “Runway” stands out as a high-profile collaboration with rising star Doechii, blending bold pop energy with a fashion-forward edge that fits seamlessly into the Prada universe.

“Shape Of A Woman” leans into Lady Gaga’s signature sound of the MAYHEM era. The track is driven by a pulsing dance beat layered with strong synth chords.

“Glamorous Life” feels the most personal of the three new Gaga tracks. The sound reflects past ballads that Gaga has done for past films like “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star Is Born.

Beyond Gaga’s contributions, the soundtrack features an eclectic lineup of artists that reflects the film’s modern, high-fashion tone.

Needle drop racks from Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Laufey, Olivia Dean, SZA, Raye, and The Marias add emotional depth and variety, while additional songs from emerging and established artists help round out the album’s sound.

Returning to score the sequel is Theodore Shapiro, who also composed the original 2006 film’s music. Shapiro’s past work, including Severance and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, highlights his ability to balance emotional storytelling with memorable compositions.

The full soundtrack tracklist is as follows: “Shape Of A Woman” – Lady Gaga “Runway” – Lady Gaga & Doechii “Glamorous Life” – Lady Gaga “Material Lover” – Sienna Spiro “End Of An Era” – Dua Lipa “Walk Of Fame (Edit)” – Miley Cyrus & Brittany Howard “Mr. Eclectic” – Laufey “Nice To Each Other” – Olivia Dean “Saturn” – SZA “Worth It” – Raye “Daydreaming” – Ledisi “Evergreen Avenue” – Izzy Escobar “No One Noticed” – The Marías

With a mix of original music, needle drop tracks, and major collaborations, The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack positions itself as more than just a companion album, but as an extension of the film’s identity. For fans, it offers an early taste of what’s to come, blending music and fashion into a soundtrack that’s as stylish as the story itself.

The The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack is now available to stream on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

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