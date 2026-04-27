The "RUNWAY" Music Video Starring Lady Gaga and Doechii Drops Ahead of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Premiere

The high-fashion visual, directed by Parris Goebel, channels underground influence with a modern pop edge.

Fashion, music, and underground culture collide in a bold new visual as Lady Gaga and Doechii debut the official music video for their track for The Devil Wears Prada 2, “RUNWAY,” a high-energy anthem steeped in the influence of club kid and ballroom culture.

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The video, directed by Parris Goebel, leans fully into that aesthetic, blending avant-garde fashion, sharp choreography, and unapologetic self-expression.

Goebel, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and creative director, is known for her work with global superstars like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as founding the dance crew The Royal Family.

Her signature style is precise, powerful, and visually striking, elevating “RUNWAY” into a statement piece as much as a music video.

“RUNWAY" draws heavily from the legacy of ballroom culture, a space rooted in Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities that has long influenced mainstream fashion and music.

For Gaga, this isn’t new territory. Throughout her career, she has consistently pulled from ballroom and club kid influences, from the iconic aesthetics of The Fame Monster era to performances and visuals that celebrate queer artistry and self-expression. Her work has often paid homage to the pioneers of these scenes while helping bring their impact to global audiences.

Similarly, Doechii has embraced that same lineage in her artistry, channeling experimental fashion, high-concept visuals, and genre-blending music that reflects the boldness of ballroom culture. Her performances and music videos frequently echo the confidence, theatricality, and individuality that define the scene, making her a natural creative partner for a track like “RUNWAY.”

The song also plays a key role in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, where it is featured in the film’s final trailer, further tying its fashion-forward energy to the cinematic world.

With its theatrical flair and pulsating beat, “RUNWAY” feels tailor-made for the high-stakes, high-style universe the sequel promises.

Fans can now stream the track and watch the music video on music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

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