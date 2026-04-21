Fisher-Price Launching "The Devil Wears Prada" Little People Collector Set
Alright everyone! Gird your (little!) loins!
A unique new merchandise offering is on approach that is sure to delight many fans of The Devil Wears Prada and the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Fisher-Price is unveiling a new collectible that taps directly into the film’s cult-favorite fandom with a new Little People Collector set.
- This set reimagines four of the film’s most iconic characters, Miranda Priestly, Andy, Nigel, and Emily, in signature Little People form. Each figure captures the essence of their on-screen counterparts, from Miranda’s unmistakable presence to Andy’s transformation and Nigel’s scene-stealing wit. Each figure is a playful nod to the moments fans still quote daily.
- The set arrives in a decorative, display-worthy window box inspired by the offices of Runway magazine, because a piece like this deserves to be seen, not tossed on a pile of “stuff.” Consider it a collectible that even Miranda would not immediately dismiss as “a little disappointing.”
- Even the little Miranda figure comes complete with a copy of RUNWAY Magazine.
- The Fisher-Price Little People Collector Set - The Devil Wears Prada is slated to retail for $26.99 at various retailers.
The Next Installment:
- While the new Fisher-Price Little People Collector Set celebrates the cult-classic film from 2006, a highly-anticipated sequel is on approach.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
- This is only the latest fun piece of merchandise celebrating the classic and upcoming film, along with other new merchandise releases and other special moments marking the arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel. You can see all the fun at our The Devil Wears Prada 2 landing.
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