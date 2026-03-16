The Fashion Forward Oscars Moment Reminding Us a Sequel is Just Around the Corner
The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1
A fun moment at this year's Oscars reminds us of the sequel that is soon to arrive after the original debuted 20 years ago.
What's Happening:
- The 98th Academy Awards shared a fun little surprise in the form of some presenters at tonight's ceremony.
- Presenting for Costume Design and Hair & Makeup were both Anne Hathaway and Dame Anna Wintour, who brought some high fashion to the stage and just in time for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- Hathaway asked what Wintour - the former editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine from 1988 to 2025 - what she thought of her dress this evening. In response, Wintour just gave a heavy moment of silence before moving on to announce the nominees in the category.
- 20th Century, the studio behind the upcoming film seized the opportunity and shared a moment from their appearance in tonight's ceremony, reminding everyone that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming to theaters on May 1.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- You can see the full moment from The Oscars below.
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