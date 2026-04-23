Special Decor Celebrating "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Arrives at Disney Adventure World
Photo spots? For a movie? Groundbreaking.
World Premiere at Disney Adventure World - the second gate at Disneyland Paris - has been bestowed with some new decor celebrating the arrival of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What's Happening:
- As the highly anticipated new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, gets ready to arrive in theaters everywhere, those visiting Disney Adventure World can get a bit of fun themed to the new movie when entering the park.
- Starting today and remaining until May 31, those walking through World Premiere at the Paris park - the elaborately themed soundstage that serves as part of the entrance - will notice a bit of The Devil Wears Prada 2 decor.
- The set pieces are mostly around the Hollywood Gardens Restaurant inside World Premiere, with red carpet at the entrance, themed banners, and red bunting throughout.
- The showstopper appears to be right there on the main thoroughfare against the restaurant though, with a giant photo wall featuring the films logo and a larger than life pitchforked high-heel shoe.
The Movie:
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
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