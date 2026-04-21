RE/DONE Launches Collection Featuring Favorite Moments from "The Devil Wears Prada" in Anticipation of New Sequel
That's all.
Just in time for the new movie, RE/DONE has launched a new collection of t-shirts featuring some famous quotes from the original The Devil Wears Prada.
What's Happening:
- RE/DONE has revealed their latest collaboration with Disney and 20th Century Studios, a special-edition capsule collection in celebration of the highly-anticipated upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- Building on the brand’s continued partnership with Disney, the release combines RE/DONE’s signature approach of heritage and storytelling with one of fashion’s most iconic film franchises.
- The capsule features three graphic T-shirts ($160), each printed on RE/DONE’s signature tee bodies crafted from heritage recycled cotton jersey. Designed with a distinctly nostalgic lens, the collection showcases hand-painted watercolor artwork inspired by iconic quotes and imagery from the original film including: “Everybody wants to be us,” “That’s all,” and “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.”
- With this new collection, RE/DONE continues to bridge film and fashion, reimagining iconic film and cultural moments through a fashion lens.
- You can find these (and more from the Disney collabs) at the official RE/DONE website or by using the links above.
The Upcoming Sequel:
- While the quotes featured on each of these shirts is from the cult-classic film from 2006, a highly-anticipated sequel is on approach.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
- This is only the latest collaboration celebrating the classic and upcoming film, along with other new merchandise releases and other special moments marking the arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel. You can see all the fun at our The Devil Wears Prada 2 landing.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com