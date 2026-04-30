Last Minute Finds: New Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters tomorrow, May 1st!

Tomorrow is The Devil Wears Prada 2 day, and you can shop even more products inspired by the high-fashion sequel. 

What’s Happening:

  • We are hours away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2. 
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.
  • Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help. 
  • For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!
  • We’ve already reported on some apparel and collectibles inspired by the film and a line of products from RE/DONE.
  • Now we have even more products to check out!

Coco Red Taffeta One-Shoulder Maxi Dress | Lulus | Devil Wears Prada ($99)

Devil Wears Prada Long Sleeve Classic Stretch Jersey PJ Set ($120)

Girls Crew | The Devil Wears Prada Stud Set ($68)

DIFF Eyewear | Emily The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sunglasses ($119)

Little People Collector The Devil Wears Prada Special Edition Set ($26.99)

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber