Last Minute Finds: New Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters tomorrow, May 1st!
Tomorrow is The Devil Wears Prada 2 day, and you can shop even more products inspired by the high-fashion sequel.
What’s Happening:
- We are hours away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.
- Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.
- For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!
- We’ve already reported on some apparel and collectibles inspired by the film and a line of products from RE/DONE.
- Now we have even more products to check out!
Coco Red Taffeta One-Shoulder Maxi Dress | Lulus | Devil Wears Prada ($99)
Devil Wears Prada Long Sleeve Classic Stretch Jersey PJ Set ($120)
Girls Crew | The Devil Wears Prada Stud Set ($68)
DIFF Eyewear | Emily The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sunglasses ($119)
Little People Collector The Devil Wears Prada Special Edition Set ($26.99)
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!
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