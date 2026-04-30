Last Minute Finds: New Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Tomorrow is The Devil Wears Prada 2 day, and you can shop even more products inspired by the high-fashion sequel.

What’s Happening:

We are hours away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.

Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.

For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!

We’ve already reported on some apparel and collectibles inspired by the film and a line of products from RE/DONE.

Now we have even more products to check out!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!

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