"Disney Lorcana" Unveils "Quest of Wonders" Lorebook and Next Edition in Collector's Guide
Both books are set to be released later this year.
Ravensburger is expanding their Disney Lorcana Collector's Guide with a new set and introducing a new unique title, Disney Lorcana – Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook.
What's Happening:
- For those fans who have been cataloguing their cards with a little help from the Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide for Sets 1-4 and 5-8, the next guide in the series covering Sets 9-13 is on its way – scheduled for a November 1, 2026 release.
- Fans can also get even more insight into the realm with a new unique title: Disney Lorcana – Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook, releasing September 1, 2026.
- Intended to present a distinctive reading experience presented with diary entries, notes and other ephemera, Disney Lorcana - Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook brings the fantastic realm of Disney Lorcana to life in a whole new way.
- Quest of Wonders opens with Shanzay, an Illumineer from our world, coming across an old lorebook. Who did it belong to? Why was it hidden? The search for answers promises fascinating revelations!
- More details on both new releases will be revealed in the months leading up to their release.
What They're Saying:
- Shane Hartley, Vice President of Creative for the Disney Lorcana TCG at Ravensburger: “The Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide series continues detailing the excellent work that artists, designers and writers at Ravensburger did for the sets starting with Fabled through Attack of the Vine! releasing in Q3 2026. Being able to release this guide a few months after the conclusion of the story arc in Attack of the Vine! makes it a perfect companion for all the Disney Lorcana Illumineers out there.”
- “I can’t wait for fans to see what my team has cooked up alongside Disney for Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook,” said Hartley. “It’s going to be eye-opening for fans that have been following along with the story of Disney Lorcana TCG since the First Chapter and hopefully entice all lovers of Disney characters to dive into the realm of Lorcana.”
More on Disney Lorcana:
- Two-and-a-half years into the Disney Lorcana saga, Pixar properties are finally joining the party with the debut of Wilds Unknown. Check out Kyle's review of the TCG's newest set.
- Disney Lorcana fans sailing aboard the Disney Magic have the opportunity to add 5 exclusive Disney Cruise Line foil variant cards to their collection.
- Following the releases of Wilds Unknown and Attack of the Vine!, it's been revealed that the name of the next set will be Hyperia City.
- Ravensburger have revealed dates and details for the Regional Championships for the second season Disney Lorcana Challenge.
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