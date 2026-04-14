"Coco" and "Onward" Arrivals in "Disney Lorcana" Revealed
Plus, we have another set name.
During a special Lorecast today, Disney Lorcana gave fans a glimpse deeper into the future — which happens to include more Pixar properties.
What's Happening:
- Following the releases of Wilds Unknown and Attack of the Vine!, it's been revealed that the name of the next set will be Hyperia City.
- Notably, that chapter will include the debut of Coco into the Lorcana universe.
- Ravensburger has even released a new piece of art showcasing Miguel.
- Plus, after that, another Pixar film will join the game.
- In the first quarter of 2027, a yet-unnamed set will bring Onward to Lorcana.
- These were just a couple of announcements that came from a jam-packed Lorecast.
- In addition to plenty of card reveals, we also got a look at the next Illumineer's Quest: The Great Hunny Rescue.
- Although release dates for Hyperia City have yet to be announced, the next set Wilds Unknown will have a prerelease on May 8, followed by a main release on May 15.
- Then, Attack of the Vine!'s prerelease will be July 17, with a regular release set for July 24.
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