"Coco" and "Onward" Arrivals in "Disney Lorcana" Revealed

Plus, we have another set name.

During a special Lorecast today, Disney Lorcana gave fans a glimpse deeper into the future — which happens to include more Pixar properties.

What's Happening:

Following the releases of Wilds Unknown and Attack of the Vine!, it's been revealed that the name of the next set will be Hyperia City.

Notably, that chapter will include the debut of Coco into the Lorcana universe.

Ravensburger has even released a new piece of art showcasing Miguel.

Plus, after that, another Pixar film will join the game.

In the first quarter of 2027, a yet-unnamed set will bring Onward to Lorcana.

These were just a couple of announcements that came from a jam-packed Lorecast.

In addition to plenty of card reveals, we also got a look at the next Illumineer's Quest: The Great Hunny Rescue.

Although release dates for Hyperia City have yet to be announced, the next set Wilds Unknown will have a prerelease on May 8, followed by a main release on May 15.

Then, Attack of the Vine!'s prerelease will be July 17, with a regular release set for July 24.

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