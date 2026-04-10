Mother's Day Disney Magic: Check Out Gift Ideas for the Important Women in Your Life

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With Mother’s Day just about a month away, it’s time to start planning gifts for your Disney-loving Moms!

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Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show how much you love your mom with a great gift.

Disney holds an incredibly special place in many families, whether that be enjoying the House of Mouse’s wide array of animated hits or memories from unforgettable Disney Parks trips.

Well when planning your Mother’s Day celebration, there are plenty of amazing Disney gifts available from Disney Store and other retailers you won’t wanna miss.

Let’s take a look at some of the items perfect for your Disney-loving Moms!

Includes: Under the Sea Eyeshadow Palette, Glowy Lip Oil in Find Your Voice: Sparkling clear, Part of Your World Lippie Pencil + Lippie Stix Kit, The Ocean Will Be Mine Lippie Pencil + Lippie Stix Kit, Multichrome Highlighter in Not a Guppy: Violet-green-silvery aqua, Multichrome Highlighter in Soft Shell: Pink-violet-copper, Flounder Hair Clip, Shell Compact Mirror

Includes: The Toys are Here Eyeshadow Palette, Play All Day Jelly Much Eyeshadow Trio, BFF Volumizing, Mascara in Roar!, The Chosen One Sour Candy Lip Mask, Ultra Glossy Lip in Buzzin' About, Favorite Deputy, Peep This and Yeehaw!

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