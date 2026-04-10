Photos: Vanellope's Sweet Pop World Arrives at Tokyo Disneyland with Plenty of Sweet New Merch

Sweet mother of monkey milk! Look at all that merch!

Tokyo Disneyland has let Vanellope Von Schweetz and her world of Sugar Rush in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wreck-It Ralph take over the park for a limited-time celebration that kicked off on April 9, Vanellope's Sweet Pop World. Set to run through June 30, 2026, there is a ton of sweet new merchandise to check out at the park for the celebration!

There is plenty of merchandise featuring the character herself, and even an item celebrating the event, while calling back to the special necklace that Vanellope made for Ralph in the 2012 animated feature, Wreck-It Ralph.

Other familiar friends are even getting in on the fun, looking like many of the candy-coated residents of Sugar Rush, and maybe even the fellow racers in that world.

Of course, there are plenty of sweet treats and edible items available as well, perfect for yourself or for sharing with others. Each carries the pastel covered world of Sugar Rush over to the special items.

The celebration is also carried over to a large selection of other merchandise and paper goods as well, each featuring the event logo and Vanellope herself.

Stationery items feature the look and colors as well.

Just like a candy bag, a tote also carries over the look - pinstripes and all.

Hats, keychains, and of course - pins! All are available as well celebrating the candycentric event.

A set of blind box plushes can also be picked up for the event.

We're also a big fan of this Vanellope-style hoodie that can be picked up, calling to her appearance in the movie and throughout the park.

Donut-themed Minnie ears can also be picked up. The donut look carries over to the lids of event-specific cups.

Home goods, like bowls and silverware are also available. Plus, fun totes featuring Vanellope, Mickey, and his friends.

That character combo also lends itself nicely to patches that can be purchased. A fun version of a Minnie-Ear headband is also available as both a keychain and the ears as well.

The merchandise is only one part of the fun. Be sure to check out all the decorations for the event as well! For more fun from Tokyo Disney Resort, especially as the resort gets ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, be sure to check out our Tokyo Disney Resort landing!