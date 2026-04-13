Embrace Disney Flair in Sportswear You Can't Resist

Find your new favorite jersey to showcase Disney love.

This summer, you can hit up all your favorite destinations in style with Disney Sports Jerseys from Disney Store! No matter where adventures take you, you can easily show your love of Disney movies and characters as you dress in comfortable, colorful activewear that blends the best of Disney with your personal style.





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What’s Happening:

A new selection of sports jerseys has arrived online at Disney Store designed for adult fans.

The fun looks focus on movies and characters across Disney’s vast library of animated films, with each style dedicated to a specific individual.

As teased on the Disney Store site, the looks include football styles, and one of the movies represented is Hercules. Hercules and Megara options will be available in bright blue and yellow for our demigod, and pink and purple for Meg.

Disney Sports Jerseys will be available at Disney Store on April 13 and sell for $69.99 each.

Hercules Football Jersey for Men | Disney Store

Megara Football Jersey for Women – Hercules | Disney Store

Cinderella Football Jersey for Women | Disney Store

Prince Charming Football Jersey for Adults – Cinderella | Disney Store

Belle Football Jersey for Women – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Beast Football Jersey for Men – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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