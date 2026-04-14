Photos: Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee Merchandise Arrives Ahead of Celebration
A milestone celebration is about to begin at one of Disney’s most beloved parks. Ahead of the official kickoff of the 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee, Tokyo DisneySea has debuted a dazzling new merchandise collection that captures the spirit of adventure, fantasy, and celebration that has defined the park for a quarter century.
Launching April 15, the Sparkling Jubilee marks 25 years of immersive storytelling and breathtaking design at Tokyo DisneySea, and the commemorative merchandise leans fully into that legacy. The collection features a wide variety of items, from stylish apparel to collectible keepsakes, all infused with shimmering aesthetic that feels worthy of the occasion. Let’s take a look at the merchandise available for the celebration:
Reusable Shopping Bags
Snacks and Gift Tins
Commemorative Souvenirs and Collectibles
Apparel and Accessories
Plush Toys and Bag Charms
As Tokyo DisneySea prepares to kick off the celebration of 25 incredible years, this merchandise drop is just the beginning. The Sparkling Jubilee is shaping up to be a visually stunning (and highly collectible) celebration that honors the park’s legacy while looking ahead to its future.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's Sparkling Jubilee Takes Over the Tokyo Disney Resort Monorail
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- Video: New Tokyo DisneySea Show Gets Sparkling Jubilee Enhancements for 25th Anniversary