Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's Sparkling Jubilee Takes Over the Tokyo Disney Resort Monorail
Sparkling Jubilee officially kicks off on April 15th.
As Tokyo DisneySea embarks on its Sparkling Jubilee 25th anniversary celebration, even the Disney Resort Line monorail is joining in on the fun.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- As part of the celebration, one of the Tokyo Disney Resort monorails has been decked out for the festivities.
- Before even getting on the monorail, guests will find posters for the anniversary celebration in the station.
- On the outside, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Chip n’ Dale, Duffy, and ShellieMay can all be seen in the Sparling Jubilee outfits.
- The fun continues on the inside of the monorail as well, with characters, translucent Mickey hand holds, and plenty of sparkling details.
- The Sparkling Jubilee festivities officially begin on April 15th and run through March 31st, 2027.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Photos: Vanellope's Sweet Pop World Arrives at Tokyo Disneyland with Plenty of Sweet New Merch
- Photos: The Sugary Sweet Decorations of Vanellope's Sweets Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland
- Video: Tokyo DisneySea's Hotel MiraCosta Shines with Projections in Sparkling Jubilee Night
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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