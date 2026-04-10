Video: Tokyo DisneySea's Hotel MiraCosta Shines with Projections in Sparkling Jubilee Night
The nighttime show officially debuts on April 15th.
As Tokyo DisneySea embarks on its Sparkling Jubilee 25th anniversary celebration, the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta lights up with a festive and character-filled projection show.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- Each evening, guests can celebrate the Sparkling Jubilee with a projection show on the Hotel MiraCosta.
- On the park facing side of the hotel, bright and festive projections dance across the walls all accompanied by the Sparkling Jubilee theme song.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out a preview of the show, which you can check out below!
- Sparkling Jubilee Night, along with the rest of the Sparkling Jubilee festivities officially begin on April 15th. You can catch the projection show most nights through March 31st, 2027.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Photos: The Sugary Sweet Decorations of Vanellope's Sweets Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland
- Video: New Tokyo DisneySea Show Gets Sparkling Jubilee Enhancements for 25th Anniversary
- Photos: The Ports of Tokyo DisneySea Celebrate 25 Years with Sparkling Jubilee Decorations
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com