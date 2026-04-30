This Weekend at Disney Springs: Pop-Ups from Crocs and Citizen

This weekend, Disney Springs guests can jump into some pop-up fun from Crocs and Citizen Watches.

What’s Happening:

There’s never a bad time to visit Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, Disney Springs, and this weekend you can jump into two freshly announced pop-up experiences.

For Disney Parks fans looking to add a little extra style to their park outfits, Crocs is inviting fans to the Marketplace Co-Op on May 2nd and 3rd.

The Jibbitz Pop-Up Event will invite parks fans to shop a selection of Disney Parks-themed Jibbitz charms, bags, and more celebrating the Most Magical Place on Earth.

You can even pick up some of your favorite snacks for your Crocs-branded items!

As we approach May the 4th, luxury watch brand Citizen will also be hosting a special Star Wars Day trunk show!

From May 3rd and 4th from 10AM to 11PM, you can shop special Star Wars special event watches and more!

And if these aren’t quite up your alley, The LEGO Store is also hosting a Star Wars Day event from May 2nd-4th.

The event will host a mural build, photo op, giveaways, and more!

For those looking to head to Disney Springs and Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



