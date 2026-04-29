Star Wars Day Celebration Coming to LEGO Store at Disney Springs

Fans can enjoy mural builds, giveaways, and a free N-1 Starfighter mini build from May 2-4.

May the 4th is almost here, and if you’re looking to celebrate with something a little more hands-on than a lightsaber duel, the LEGO Store at Disney Springs has you covered!

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day is taking over Disney Springs with a special three-day celebration at the The LEGO Store from May 2 through May 4.

Blending the creativity of LEGO with the iconic universe of Star Wars, the event invites fans of all ages to immerse themselves in interactive activities, exclusive experiences, and themed fun.

At the heart of the celebration is a collaborative mural build, where guests can contribute LEGO bricks to help create a larger Star Wars-inspired display.

Guests will also have the chance to snap photos at themed photo opportunities, perfect for capturing the spirit of Star Wars Day. Whether you’re posing solo or with friends, the setups are designed to celebrate the saga in a playful way.

One of the biggest draws of the event is the make-and-take activity, where visitors can build and bring home a complimentary mini N-1 Starfighter.

The sleek, Naboo-inspired ship has become a fan favorite, especially among viewers of The Phantom Menace and The Mandalorian, making it a must-have collectible for builders and Star Wars enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the hands-on experiences, the LEGO Store will also offer giveaways and other surprises throughout the weekend, adding an extra layer of excitement for those stopping by during the celebration.

While supplies are expected to be limited, the event promises plenty of opportunities to engage with both LEGO creativity and Star Wars fandom.

Events like this highlight the growing popularity of experiential retail, where stores become destinations for interactive entertainment rather than just shopping. For Star Wars Day, it’s a chance to celebrate the saga in a way that’s tactile, social, and uniquely memorable.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the galaxy far, far away or simply looking for a fun activity during a Disney Springs visit, this limited-time event offers a playful and creative way to mark the occasion.

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