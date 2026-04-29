Photos/Video: Bring the Cantina Vibes Home with Special DJ R3X Mug

At long last, the much-hyped and highly-anticpated special DJ-R3X Mug has arrived at Oga's Cantina at the Disneyland Resort. Fans can now pick up the sure-to-be-sought-after mug at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge location now.

The mug, sharing the aesthetic of Oga's Cantina, transcribed in an almost Tiki Mug style, can be found exclusively at the location. On the backside of the mug, you'll find the Oga's Cantina logo, and in-between as you turn it, much of the look of the establishment, with industrial details (like hoses and piping) on the sides and tanks (similar to what's found at the bar in the location) around the base.

At the bottom of the mug, you'll also find the Star Wars logo, but in Aurebesh.

DJ R3X is the fan-favorite character who has been relocated and re-programmed to serve as the in-house DJ at Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Devotees may recall the character in a previous life (that still comes through every now and then while spinning those fresh beats) as RX-24 or Captain Rex from the original iteration of the popular Star Tours attraction at the park. He plays catchy tracks that set the vibe of the whole cantina, keeping the party going though he does occasionally glitch into his past life as a pilot. Additionally, the late Paul Reubens once again returned to provide new dialogue for the character, reprising his role, ahead of the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.

The mug is sure to be a must have for fans, and can be picked up for 48.00 (plus tax) with the Corellian Spike Cold Brew (Bourbon, Coffee Liqueur, Cold Brew). The mug is also set to arrive in Walt Disney World next month at their Oga's Cantina at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

If for some reason you're checking out all these photos and want the same drink without the mug, that is also available for $19.50 (plus tax).

For more Star Wars fun, be sure to check out all of our Star Wars Nite coverage. It's also worth noting that (as of press time) this item is NOT exclusive to the special event, and can be picked up during Oga's Cantina operating hours.

To plan your visit to a Galaxy Far, Far Away at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!