Unmask the Mystery: Star Wars Bounty Hunter Wishables Land at Disneyland

This new set of Wishables arrive not only in time for Star Wars Nite, but also Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

The latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables brings us to a more devious and darker side of a galaxy far, far away, featuring some of Star Wars' most iconic Bounty Hunters.

What's Happening:

  • Just in time for Star Wars Nite, the latest wave of Disney Wishables arrived at the Disneyland Resort, featuring a selection of Bounty Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy.
  • The blind box series features the following nefarious criminals:
    • Boba Fett
    • Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)
    • Fennec Shand
    • Jango Fett
    • Bossk

  • The plush come packaged in a hexagonal box with “Wishables” artwork and images of each character in the set. You won’t know which plush you get until you open the box!

  • Each plush measures 5 1/2-inches tall and sell for $17.99 a piece.
  • While currently only available at the Disney Parks, Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Bounty Hunter Series will likely also make its way to Disney Store in the near future.

More Star Wars at Disneyland:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino