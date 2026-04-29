Unmask the Mystery: Star Wars Bounty Hunter Wishables Land at Disneyland
This new set of Wishables arrive not only in time for Star Wars Nite, but also Star Wars Day on May the 4th.
The latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables brings us to a more devious and darker side of a galaxy far, far away, featuring some of Star Wars' most iconic Bounty Hunters.
What's Happening:
- Just in time for Star Wars Nite, the latest wave of Disney Wishables arrived at the Disneyland Resort, featuring a selection of Bounty Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy.
- The blind box series features the following nefarious criminals:
- Boba Fett
- Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)
- Fennec Shand
- Jango Fett
- Bossk
- The plush come packaged in a hexagonal box with “Wishables” artwork and images of each character in the set. You won’t know which plush you get until you open the box!
- Each plush measures 5 1/2-inches tall and sell for $17.99 a piece.
- While currently only available at the Disney Parks, Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Bounty Hunter Series will likely also make its way to Disney Store in the near future.
More Star Wars at Disneyland:
- The first Star Wars Nite may have already happened, but there are still three more events happening this year. Check out our recap of everything there is to see and do at this year's event!
- The voice of Darth Maul, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.
- Star Wars fans can now get their hands on a special, custom Galactic ID Badge at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
- The Aurebesh Collection merchandise line has launched at Galaxy's Edge, offering a spin on the classic Star Wars logo.
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