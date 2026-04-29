Disney Store Reveals Dark Side Collection for May the 4th

New Darth Maul and Darth Vader-inspired apparel and collectibles arrive exclusively on DisneyStore.com.

As May the 4th approaches, Disney is leaning fully into the power of the dark side with a new lineup of themed merchandise set to launch exclusively on the Disney Store website.

What’s Happening:

Dropping on May 4, 2026, at 8 a.m. PST, the collection celebrates some of the most iconic Sith Lords in the galaxy, blending fashion and fandom.

A striking ear headband inspired by Darth Maul, created in collaboration with BaubleBar. Designed with Maul’s signature red-and-black color palette, the piece features rhinestone detailing that captures his unmistakable facial markings. This bold, collectible accessory transforms a classic Disney parks staple into something far more sinister and stylish.

For fans looking to incorporate the dark side into their everyday wardrobe, Her Universe is delivering multiple exclusive pieces.

A Darth Maul-inspired long sleeve tee offers a layered, “double-up” design that combines comfort with a subtle edge. It’s a wearable nod to the character without sacrificing versatility, making it an easy addition to any Star Wars fan’s rotation.

Also joining the lineup is a standout varsity jacket honoring Darth Vader. Featuring embroidered artwork and a bold “join the dark side” message across the back. The piece feels retro, while still remaining unmistakably rooted in the Star Wars universe.

Inspired by the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, this Limited Edition Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt lands on May the 4th at 8AM PT. https://t.co/4ALcSbsgpg pic.twitter.com/ZX2mj5srMD — Disney Store (@disneystore) April 29, 2026

Beyond apparel, collectors will have their eyes on a Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber hilt inspired by Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Launching at the same time as the rest of the collection, the hilt ties directly into the expanding Star Wars storytelling landscape on Disney+, offering fans a tangible connection to the character’s next chapter.

Timed to coincide with the annual Star Wars Day celebration, this release taps into the ever-growing demand for themed merchandise that feels both collectible and wearable. Whether fans are drawn to Maul’s fierce aesthetic or Vader’s enduring legacy, the collection offers a variety of ways to embrace the darker side of the Force.

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