The Mandalorian, Grogu and BDX Droids Help Disneyland Paris Celebrate May the 4th

A variety of special offerings will be available in Discoveryland for most of May.

May 4th is a big day for Star Wars fans everywhere, and Disneyland Paris is no exception as they have announced a slate of fun stemming from a galaxy far, far away.

What's Happening:

While the Star Wars Day fun kicks off on May the 4th, Disneyland Paris will keep the celebrations going in Discoveryland through May 24, in celebration of the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Guests visiting the park will get to experience new galactic food and merchandise, as well as unforgettable entertainment and returning Star Wars favorites.

The duo of Din Djarin and Grogu will be on hand daily through the festivities, alongside the return of the adorable BDX Droids in the Videopolis Theatre.

Guests will also be able to meet with Chewbacca for the event, and inside Starport, you'll either be able to face Darth Vader or feel the Force with Rey.

On May 4th only, R2-D2 will roam Discoveryland while stormtroopers patrol on top of Starport with the help of their boss, Darth Vader.

Star Wars fans will be able to purchase special treats featuring Grogu, such as a fun burger and a delicious Grogu pastry at Cafe Hyperion.

You'll of course be able to pick up the latest and greatest Star Wars merchandise, which includes plenty of Grogu-themed items, BDX Droid figures, and a fabulous Mandalorian statue, also featuring a BDX Droid.

Celebrating Star Wars Day Across the Pond:

The Disneyland Resort in California will be celebrating Star Wars Day early with the return of Star Wars Nite – which transforms Disneyland Park into a galactic paradise, complete with unique entertainment, food and photo opportunities.

Not to feel left out, Walt Disney World will debut a slew of novelty items and new food offerings, including the long awaited East Coast debut of Pink Milk.

Special merchandise items, much of which is also debuting on DisneyStore.com, will be available on both coasts – with Walt Disney World making use of a virtual queue.