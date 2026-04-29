Photos: Walls Come Down, Revealing Part of The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Plus, progress has been made on the new billboard featuring a classic design.
Some construction walls have come down in what is soon to be The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Construction walls have come down in part of the former Animation Courtyard, opening up the space in front of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and offering an up-close view of the new Sorcerer's Hat.
- The area is in the middle of a transformation into a new area inspired by Disney Studio lot in Burbank, California.
- The Stage that is set to house Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live is getting new Stage signage painted on its exterior.
- Meanwhile, painting has progressed on the new billboard recreating the Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony sound cartoons sign, which is currently being added to the side of the soundstage housing The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.
- The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard will debut on Tuesday, May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios with the opening of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.
- That will be followed later this summer by the much-anticipated return of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" – a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from acclaimed Disney animators.
- The new area already features a new Sorcerer Hat, inspired by the one that sits atop the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank.
- Hand prints from some beloved animated Disney characters will be found in the courtyard near the entrance of The Magic of Disney Animation.
More Walt Disney World News:
- With The Devil Wears Prada 2 opening this weekend, artwork and photo ops for the film have taken over Disney Springs, both inside and outside of the local AMC Theater.
- Fall festivities will return to Walt Disney World with décor, Halloween overlays, seasonal treats and more!
- Dates and initial details for the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival have been revealed.
- Walt Disney World has confirmed 2026 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates and ticket on-sale info.
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