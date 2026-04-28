Spooky Magic Returns to Walt Disney World With Seasonal Décor, Experiences and More

From pumpkin-lined streets to Halloween overlays and limited-time deals, autumn transforms the resort

As the days grow shorter and a hint of crispness (might) reach the Florida air, Walt Disney World Resort transforms into a warm, festive escape filled with autumn color, playful details, and seasonal experiences that make every visit feel a little more special. From iconic décor to limited-time activities and cozy savings, fall is one of the most immersive times of year to visit.

What’s Happening:

From the moment guests arrive, the seasonal shift is impossible to miss. Pumpkins, wreaths, and garlands line walkways and resort lobbies, creating a picture-perfect backdrop across the property. Nowhere is that transformation more beloved than along Main Street, U.S.A., where autumn décor turns the entrance of Magic Kingdom Park into a celebration of the season.

Rich reds, oranges, and yellows extend throughout lands like Fantasyland and Frontierland, while Storybook Circus adds a playful twist with themed pumpkins inspired by classic characters.

Of course, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will also return this spooky season, beginning August 7.

Over at Disney Springs, a fan-favorite seasonal overlay returns to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. The venue leans into a retro Halloween aesthetic, complete with themed décor, specialty drinks, and limited-time menu offerings that give the space an entirely new personality for the season.

For guests seeking interactive fun, EPCOT offers Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, a scavenger-hunt-style experience that sends visitors searching for character-inspired pumpkins hidden throughout the park. Completing the activity earns a seasonal keepsake, adding a collectible element to the adventure.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, fall brings a mix of thrills and festive flair. Attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror feel even more fitting during the season, while new entertainment like Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After leans into the mischievous spirit of Halloween.

Seasonal dining also takes center stage at Hollywood & Vine, where Minnie’s Halloween Dine invites guests to enjoy meals alongside characters dressed in their festive best.

Whether it’s strolling through pumpkin-lined streets, discovering hidden surprises, or embracing the slightly cooler evenings, autumn at Walt Disney World blends seasonal charm with signature Disney storytelling in a way that feels both comforting and unforgettable.

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