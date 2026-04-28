WDW Magazine and Dad’s Guide to WDW Launch Coolest Summer Ever Sweepstakes

Here's your chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation as the resort celebrates Cool Kids' Summer!

Our friends and partners over at WDW Magazine have launched their Coolest Summer Ever Sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner the chance to experience the magic of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Alongside Dad's Guide to WDW, our friends at WDW Magazine have launched the Coolest Summer Ever Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes invites Disney fans to enter for a chance to win a dream vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort during one of the most vibrant times of the year.

With new entertainment, seasonal offerings, and high-energy experiences designed especially for families, summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting times to visit.

The “Coolest Summer Ever” Sweepstakes offers: A chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation for a family of four An opportunity to experience Disney’s Cool Kids' Summer entertainment and offerings A simple, fan-friendly entry process designed to engage Disney lovers everywhere

The sweepstakes is part of WDW Magazine’s ongoing mission to bring fans closer to the magic — not just through storytelling and photography, but through real-world experiences that create lasting memories.

It also brings to life what Dad’s Guide to WDW is all about: families helping families plan unforgettable Disney vacations, with real tips, real reviews, and real experiences.

To enter, simply visit WDW Magazine's website!

What They're Saying:

Stephanie Shuster, publisher at WDW Magazine and Dad’s Guide to WDW: “We’re seeing so much momentum around Disney’s summer offerings this year. We wanted to create a fun, meaningful way to connect with our audience and give one family the opportunity to be part of it.”

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