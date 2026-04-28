Hauntingly Stylish: Disney Shares Shriek Peek at 2026 Halloween Collections

After revealing details about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney is continuing Halfway to Halloween by sharing a preview of some of this year's spooky merchandise coming to both coasts.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a preview of some of this year's Halloween merchandise collections for the Disney Parks, including items available at both coast's Halloween parties – Ooogie Boogie Bash and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Items like jewelry, tote bags, sweatshirts, and headwear will have you looking hauntingly stylish, while toys, books, and games are guaranteed to get you into the spirit of the season.

Let’s uncover the ghoulish goodies you’ll be able to find this spooky season – which kicks off sooner than you might think...

Disney Parks and Disney Store Collections

This collection defined by orange and black hues, classic characters, and festive fall imagery, will be available later this year at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, with select pieces available on DisneyStore.com.

Women's Halloween Tee

Men's PJ Pants

"Happy Halloween" Women’s Crewneck

Halloween Zip Up Hoodie

Headless Horseman Hoodie

Hockey Jersey

Halloween Ear Headband

Black Bat Ear Headband

Create-Your-Own Headband featuring mini plush of a bat along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in pumpkin form

Spider Web Baseball Hat

Bat Ear Hat Earrings

Mickey Mouse Halloween Wreath Earrings

Spiderweb Purple Bow Necklace

Halloween Slap Bracelet

“Happy Halloween” tote (purchase with purchase item)

The Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker Plush, showcasing Sally Slater

Vampire Stitch Plush

Oogie Boogie Bash

While we don't yet have any details on what's coming to the Disney California Adventure Halloween party yet for this year, we do have a preview of some of the merchandise that can be found during 2026 parties. The color palette primarily uses purple, green, and black to illustrate the iconic villain Oogie Boogie alongside other beloved characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Pullover Hoodie

Adult Tee

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Meanwhile, on the east coast, we do have details about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – which kicks off on August 7. Those attending one of the after-hours events will be able to head home with apparel, accessories, and other keepsakes that will have you looking bold and bewitching.

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Adult Tees

Baseball Cap

Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Keychain

Mickey Mouse Vampire Novelty Mug

Castle Ornament

Magnet Frame

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!