Hauntingly Stylish: Disney Shares Shriek Peek at 2026 Halloween Collections
After revealing details about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney is continuing Halfway to Halloween by sharing a preview of some of this year's spooky merchandise coming to both coasts.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a preview of some of this year's Halloween merchandise collections for the Disney Parks, including items available at both coast's Halloween parties – Ooogie Boogie Bash and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- Items like jewelry, tote bags, sweatshirts, and headwear will have you looking hauntingly stylish, while toys, books, and games are guaranteed to get you into the spirit of the season.
- Let’s uncover the ghoulish goodies you’ll be able to find this spooky season – which kicks off sooner than you might think...
Disney Parks and Disney Store Collections
This collection defined by orange and black hues, classic characters, and festive fall imagery, will be available later this year at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, with select pieces available on DisneyStore.com.
Women's Halloween Tee
Men's PJ Pants
"Happy Halloween" Women’s Crewneck
Halloween Zip Up Hoodie
Headless Horseman Hoodie
Hockey Jersey
Halloween Ear Headband
Black Bat Ear Headband
Create-Your-Own Headband featuring mini plush of a bat along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in pumpkin form
Spider Web Baseball Hat
Bat Ear Hat Earrings
Mickey Mouse Halloween Wreath Earrings
Spiderweb Purple Bow Necklace
Halloween Slap Bracelet
“Happy Halloween” tote (purchase with purchase item)
The Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker Plush, showcasing Sally Slater
Vampire Stitch Plush
Oogie Boogie Bash
While we don't yet have any details on what's coming to the Disney California Adventure Halloween party yet for this year, we do have a preview of some of the merchandise that can be found during 2026 parties. The color palette primarily uses purple, green, and black to illustrate the iconic villain Oogie Boogie alongside other beloved characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Pullover Hoodie
Adult Tee
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Meanwhile, on the east coast, we do have details about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – which kicks off on August 7. Those attending one of the after-hours events will be able to head home with apparel, accessories, and other keepsakes that will have you looking bold and bewitching.
Crewneck Sweatshirt
Adult Tees
Baseball Cap
Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Keychain
Mickey Mouse Vampire Novelty Mug
Castle Ornament
Magnet Frame
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Get Ready for "Toy Story 5" with Adorable New Squishmallows Inspired by Your Favorite Toys
- Explore the Galaxy with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Collection at Disney Store
- OMG! We Love this "Lizzie McGuire" Loungefly and Cell Phone Accessory Pouch!
- Yee Haw! Disney Store Rounds Up New Collections in Celebration of "Toy Story"
- Take a Fantasia Safari: New Create Your Own Headband Additions Arrive at Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!