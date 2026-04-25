Take a Fantasia Safari: New Create Your Own Headband Additions Arrive at Walt Disney World

The latest additions to the popular customizable offering are sure to turn heads – and ears!

A large selection of new additions to the Create Your Own Headband line have arrived, bringing some adventurous and magical flair to your headbands.

What's Happening:

  • For over a year now, the domestic Disney Parks tried something that was already a big success in the international Parks: introducing “Create Your Own" Headbands.
  • The offering is simple, purchase a standard black headband, and then purchase as many plush characters as you want to make a completely unique-to-you accessory!
  • Now, Walt Disney World guests have some new options to decorate their own customizable headbands.
  • Up first are Mickey and Minnie as safari guides, perfect for a trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom.

  • Fans of Fantasia and Mickey Mouse in general can now add Mickey's glove and Sorcerer's Hat to their headband.

  • Awards season may be behind us, but you can still show off your "Golden Mickeys" with these appropriately golden Mickey and Minnie plush.

  • Each plush retails for $13.99 with the base headband retailing for $11.99.

  • A separate mini-plush line of Create Your Own Headbands are available, bringing various Disney characters to multi-colored life. These are different, in that they come in a mystery box – so you don't know which plush you'll get!
  • These also retail for $13.99 a piece, and feature characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch.

More Walt Disney World News:

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