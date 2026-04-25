Take a Fantasia Safari: New Create Your Own Headband Additions Arrive at Walt Disney World
The latest additions to the popular customizable offering are sure to turn heads – and ears!
A large selection of new additions to the Create Your Own Headband line have arrived, bringing some adventurous and magical flair to your headbands.
What's Happening:
- For over a year now, the domestic Disney Parks tried something that was already a big success in the international Parks: introducing “Create Your Own" Headbands.
- The offering is simple, purchase a standard black headband, and then purchase as many plush characters as you want to make a completely unique-to-you accessory!
- Now, Walt Disney World guests have some new options to decorate their own customizable headbands.
- Up first are Mickey and Minnie as safari guides, perfect for a trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Fans of Fantasia and Mickey Mouse in general can now add Mickey's glove and Sorcerer's Hat to their headband.
- Awards season may be behind us, but you can still show off your "Golden Mickeys" with these appropriately golden Mickey and Minnie plush.
- Each plush retails for $13.99 with the base headband retailing for $11.99.
- A separate mini-plush line of Create Your Own Headbands are available, bringing various Disney characters to multi-colored life. These are different, in that they come in a mystery box – so you don't know which plush you'll get!
- These also retail for $13.99 a piece, and feature characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch.
- Other recent additions to the lineup include items from Cars, a snowman, and the three Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion.
- You'll also find some of the Create Your Own Headband plush online at Disney Store.
More Walt Disney World News:
- More new Bluey merchandise is arriving at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Store, bringing Bluey and Bingo into the parks and beyond!
- A classic piece of Disney dating back to the 1920s is being recreated in the new Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- As Rock 'n' Roller Coaster prepares for the imminent arrival of The Muppets, the attraction building and surrounding courtyard has gotten a new grey look.
- Guests planning to celebrate Star Wars Day can expect a highly organized shopping experience this year, with new details revealed for the May the 4th merchandise events.
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